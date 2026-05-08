Jason Henry, installation supply division chief for Army Field Support Battalion–Hawaii, briefs G-4 representatives and deputy logisticians from commands across the U.S. Army Pacific theater during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The briefing synchronized equipment induction procedures, timelines and accountability requirements supporting Army transformation and sustainment operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9677912
|VIRIN:
|260124-O-PW042-6944
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific
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