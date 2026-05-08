ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

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Jason Henry, installation supply division chief for Army Field Support Battalion–Hawaii, briefs G-4 representatives and deputy logisticians from commands across the U.S. Army Pacific theater during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The briefing synchronized equipment induction procedures, timelines and accountability requirements supporting Army transformation and sustainment operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)