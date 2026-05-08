ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damawi McGhee, assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, instructs Soldiers and logisticians on sensitive item turn-in procedures during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event brought together G-4 representatives and sustainment personnel from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater to synchronize accountability procedures and equipment redistribution operations supporting Army modernization efforts in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)