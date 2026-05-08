Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damawi McGhee, assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, instructs Soldiers and logisticians on sensitive item turn-in procedures during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event brought together G-4 representatives and sustainment personnel from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater to synchronize accountability procedures and equipment redistribution operations supporting Army modernization efforts in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9677914
|VIRIN:
|260124-O-PW042-6884
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific
No keywords found.