Soldiers and logisticians from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater receive instruction on Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site procedures during a rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The briefing familiarized unit representatives and G-4 personnel with ERDS induction standards, timelines and equipment turn-in procedures supporting Army transformation and readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9677907
|VIRIN:
|260123-O-PW042-3489
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific
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