ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

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Soldiers and logisticians from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater receive instruction on Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site procedures during a rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The briefing familiarized unit representatives and G-4 personnel with ERDS induction standards, timelines and equipment turn-in procedures supporting Army transformation and readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)