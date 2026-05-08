ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

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Maj. Williams and Sgt. 1st Class Damasco share a moment of camaraderie during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event brought together logisticians and G-4 representatives from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater to synchronize equipment turn-in procedures supporting Army transformation and readiness efforts across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)