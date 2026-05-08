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    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 2 of 14]

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    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Col. Matthew T. Amsdell, commander of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, speaks with Soldiers and logisticians during an Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site rehearsal of concept drill at East Range, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2026. The event brought together G-4 representatives and sustainment personnel from across the U.S. Army Pacific theater to synchronize equipment turn-in procedures, accountability requirements and operational timelines supporting Army transformation and readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 04:30
    Photo ID: 9677908
    VIRIN: 260123-O-PW042-9982
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

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    ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific

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    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    ERDS
    Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site

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