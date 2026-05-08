The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, through Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii, executes Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site operations at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, enabling modernization, equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific theater in support of U.S. Army Pacific and Army Sustainment Command priorities.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9677909
|VIRIN:
|260124-O-PW042-4378
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific
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