(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, through Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii, executes Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site operations at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, enabling modernization, equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific theater in support of U.S. Army Pacific and Army Sustainment Command priorities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 04:30
    Photo ID: 9677909
    VIRIN: 260124-O-PW042-4378
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific [Image 14 of 14], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific
    ERDS accelerates combat power and modernization across the Indo-Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ERDS accelerates equipment redistribution and readiness across the Indo-Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    ERDS
    Equipment Redistribution Divestiture Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery