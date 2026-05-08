Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, speaks to members assigned to the 30th Medical Group at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright began his Air Force career as a dental assistant specialist and would later become the superintendent of the 3rd Dental Squadron and 18th Dental Squadron during his active-duty career. After his speech, Wright answered questions from 30th MDG personnel and recognized two servicemembers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)