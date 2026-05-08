Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, speaks during a Space Launch Delta 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright spoke on the importance of health and wellness for active duty servicemembers and base personnel. During his active-duty tenure as the 18th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Wright represented the highest enlisted level of leadership, and as such, provided direction for the enlisted force and represented their interests, as appropriate, to the American public, and to those in all levels of government. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)