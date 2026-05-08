Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Kaleth O. Wright, right, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, shake hands during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Horne awarded a commander’s coin to the former Air Force enlisted leader after his closing remarks to show his appreciation for Wright’s visit to Vandenberg. As the distinguished guest speaker at the all-call, Wright spoke about his experiences in the military and answered questions from base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)