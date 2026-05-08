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    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 3 of 9]

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    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Kaleth O. Wright, right, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, shake hands during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Horne awarded a commander’s coin to the former Air Force enlisted leader after his closing remarks to show his appreciation for Wright’s visit to Vandenberg. As the distinguished guest speaker at the all-call, Wright spoke about his experiences in the military and answered questions from base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 16:45
    Photo ID: 9673043
    VIRIN: 260506-X-DW038-1026
    Resolution: 3097x2063
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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