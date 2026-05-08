U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and Kaleth O. Wright, right, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, shake hands during a SLD 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Horne awarded a commander’s coin to the former Air Force enlisted leader after his closing remarks to show his appreciation for Wright’s visit to Vandenberg. As the distinguished guest speaker at the all-call, Wright spoke about his experiences in the military and answered questions from base personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9673043
|VIRIN:
|260506-X-DW038-1026
|Resolution:
|3097x2063
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.