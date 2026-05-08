Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, holds a drone during a 30th Security Forces Squadron demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright caught the drone as a 30th SFS Airman piloted the vehicle downwards into his hands. The 30th SFS defends Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range assets, infrastructure and personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)