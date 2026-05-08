Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, watches a 30th Security Forces Squadron demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. The demonstration included a tactical field response, military working dog unit deployment and drone test-flight operation. The 30th SFS supports Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range operations by defending assets, infrastructure and personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)