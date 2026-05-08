Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, watches a 30th Security Forces Squadron demonstration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. The demonstration included a tactical field response, military working dog unit deployment and drone test-flight operation. The 30th SFS supports Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range operations by defending assets, infrastructure and personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9673046
|VIRIN:
|260506-X-DW038-1041
|Resolution:
|3684x2454
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.