Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright spoke about the importance of work-life balance and supporting family while in military service. During his active-duty tenure as the 18th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Wright served as the personal adviser to the Air Force Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale and proper utilization and progress of the enlisted force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)