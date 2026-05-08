Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright spoke about the importance of work-life balance and supporting family while in military service. After the speech, 30th SFS Airmen had an opportunity to ask Wright questions, with two servicemembers being specially recognized. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)