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    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 6 of 9]

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    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, stands with Airmen of the 30th Security Forces Squadron for a group photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright posed for a photo with 30th SFS Airmen after a unit field demonstration. The 30th SFS protects Vandenberg space launch facilities, ballistic missile test-launch sites, and protects and serves over 11,000 people on-base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 16:45
    Photo ID: 9673051
    VIRIN: 260506-X-DW038-1094
    Resolution: 3472x2778
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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