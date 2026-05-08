Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

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Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, stands with Airmen of the 30th Security Forces Squadron for a group photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright posed for a photo with 30th SFS Airmen after a unit field demonstration. The 30th SFS protects Vandenberg space launch facilities, ballistic missile test-launch sites, and protects and serves over 11,000 people on-base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)