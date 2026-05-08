Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, stands with Airmen of the 30th Security Forces Squadron for a group photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. Wright posed for a photo with 30th SFS Airmen after a unit field demonstration. The 30th SFS protects Vandenberg space launch facilities, ballistic missile test-launch sites, and protects and serves over 11,000 people on-base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9673051
|VIRIN:
|260506-X-DW038-1094
|Resolution:
|3472x2778
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.