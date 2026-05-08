Kaleth O. Wright, retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, addresses base personnel during a Space Launch Delta 30 all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. As the distinguished guest speaker, Wright gave insight into the importance of a work-life balance and the mentorship required by leaders of the military. Vandenberg personnel had the opportunity to ask Wright questions at the end of his speech. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9673038
|VIRIN:
|260506-X-DW038-1018
|Resolution:
|3133x2087
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaleth O. Wright, Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, Visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.