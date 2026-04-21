In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB-1) hand off boxes of emergency drinking water to Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) Fire Department at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, CNMI, April 23, 2026. As conditions evolve in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku, military forces will continue to adapt and provide support where it is most needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)