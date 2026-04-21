U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Tyler Madison, a Seabee and steelworker assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB-1), arrives in a forklift at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 23, 2026. The seabeas of NMCB-1 unloaded water supplies while helping members of CNMI’s Fire Department and Department of Public Works, set up a water distribution station at the center–one of several such locations around Saipan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 06:08
|Photo ID:
|9640620
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-TM624-1008
|Resolution:
|7871x4919
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|KOBLERVILLE, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.