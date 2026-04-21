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    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 1 of 12]

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    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

    KOBLERVILLE, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Tyler Madison, a Seabee and steelworker assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB-1), arrives in a forklift at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 23, 2026. The seabeas of NMCB-1 unloaded water supplies while helping members of CNMI’s Fire Department and Department of Public Works, set up a water distribution station at the center–one of several such locations around Saipan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 06:08
    Photo ID: 9640620
    VIRIN: 260423-F-TM624-1008
    Resolution: 7871x4919
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: KOBLERVILLE, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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    TAGS

    drinking water
    generators
    Natural disaster
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    Seabees
    TyphoonSinlaku

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