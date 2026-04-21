In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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Fire Department personnel for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) arrive to help set up a water distribution site at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, CMNI, April 23, 2026. The fire department is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide humanitarian aid to include providing drinking water to Saipan residents after major infrastructure damages around the island in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)