(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

    KOBLERVILLE, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    Fire Department personnel for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) arrive to help set up a water distribution site at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, CMNI, April 23, 2026. The fire department is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide humanitarian aid to include providing drinking water to Saipan residents after major infrastructure damages around the island in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 06:08
    Photo ID: 9640636
    VIRIN: 260423-F-TM624-1084
    Resolution: 6422x4014
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: KOBLERVILLE, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drinking water
    generators
    Natural disaster
    Humanitarian aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    Seabees
    TyphoonSinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery