In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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Members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Fire Department and Department of Public Works, move a large tent for a water distribution site at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, CNMI, April 23, 2026. Local agencies are working in coordination with Joint Task Force-Micronesia, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide humanitarian aid to include providing drinking water to Saipan residents after major infrastructure damages around the island in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku which passed through the area mid-April 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)