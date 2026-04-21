In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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Drinking water crates are unloaded at a water distribution site at Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) April 23, 2026. Several locations around Saipan are being used to hand out drinking water in the days following Typhoon Sinlaku’s infrastructure damage to Saipan, Tinian and Rota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)