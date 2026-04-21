A U.S. Air Force C-130 flies into Saipan International Airport at Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI), April 23, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 06:08
|Photo ID:
|9640628
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-TM624-1023
|Resolution:
|6443x4295
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|KOBLERVILLE, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.