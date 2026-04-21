In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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A U.S. Air Force C-130 flies into Saipan International Airport at Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI), April 23, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)