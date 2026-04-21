In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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A U.S. Navy truck carrying several pallets of emergency drinking water arrives at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) April 23, 2026. The Department of War plays a key role in disaster response, with all of its efforts in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with Guam and CNMI civil and local officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)