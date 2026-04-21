Department of Public Works personnel for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CMNI) set up pallets at a water distribution site at Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, CNMI, April 23, 2026. U.S. Navy Seabeas assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 assisted the local agency with unloading and moving water supplies for better distributions to Saipan locals. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 06:08
|Photo ID:
|9640617
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-TM624-1065
|Resolution:
|5079x3386
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|KOBLERVILLE, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.