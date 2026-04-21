In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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Department of Public Works personnel for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CMNI) set up pallets at a water distribution site at Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, CNMI, April 23, 2026. U.S. Navy Seabeas assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 assisted the local agency with unloading and moving water supplies for better distributions to Saipan locals. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)