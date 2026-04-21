In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aengus Connolly, a Seabee and construction electrician 2nd Class assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB-1), directs a forklift unloading a palette of water at the Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 23, 2026. The NMCB-1 Seabeas unloaded water supplies while assisting CNMI’s Fire Department and Department of Public Works members set up a water distribution station at the center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)