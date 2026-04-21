Dozens of crates of drinking water are unloaded by U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 at a water distribution site at Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) April 23, 2026. Several locations around Saipan are being used to hand out drinking water in the days following Typhoon Sinlaku’s infrastructure damage to Saipan, Tinian and Rota. Government and military organizations are providing support to areas affected by Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 06:08
|Photo ID:
|9640652
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-TM624-1392
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|KOBLERVILLE, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.