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    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 11 of 12]

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    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

    KOBLERVILLE, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    Dozens of crates of drinking water are unloaded by U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 at a water distribution site at Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) April 23, 2026. Several locations around Saipan are being used to hand out drinking water in the days following Typhoon Sinlaku’s infrastructure damage to Saipan, Tinian and Rota. Government and military organizations are providing support to areas affected by Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 06:08
    Photo ID: 9640652
    VIRIN: 260423-F-TM624-1392
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: KOBLERVILLE, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community
    In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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    TAGS

    drinking water
    generators
    Natural disaster
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    Seabees
    TyphoonSinlaku

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