In wake of Typhoon Sinlaku, NMCB-1’s Seabees help deliver water to Saipan community

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Dozens of crates of drinking water are unloaded by U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 at a water distribution site at Koblerville Youth Center in Saipan, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) April 23, 2026. Several locations around Saipan are being used to hand out drinking water in the days following Typhoon Sinlaku’s infrastructure damage to Saipan, Tinian and Rota. Government and military organizations are providing support to areas affected by Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)