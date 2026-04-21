Date Taken: 04.25.2026 Date Posted: 04.26.2026 02:23 Photo ID: 9640515 VIRIN: 260425-Z-CH590-1942 Resolution: 6103x4069 Size: 7.06 MB Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US

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This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.