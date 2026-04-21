Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, waves to the crowd, broadcast on camera during the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9640509
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-CH590-1402
|Resolution:
|5356x3571
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
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