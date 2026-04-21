Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, congratulates new recruits after administering the Oath of Enlistment with current service members extending their service commitments at halftime of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)