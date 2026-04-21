University of Oregon Head Football Coach Dan Lanning celebrates the conclusion of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game during the T-Shirt Exchange with a member of the Oregon Army National Guard at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9640514
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-CH590-1729
|Resolution:
|5442x3400
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
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