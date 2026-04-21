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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 11 of 12]

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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    University of Oregon Football players celebrate the conclusion of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game during the T-Shirt Exchange with a member of the Oregon Army National Guard at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 02:23
    Photo ID: 9640513
    VIRIN: 260425-Z-CH590-1779
    Resolution: 5916x3352
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

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    TAGS

    University of Oregon
    NCAA Football
    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Navy
    14nd Wing

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