Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

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Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, performs the ceremonial “Coin Flip” to officially start the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game, held at Autzen Stadium, in Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)