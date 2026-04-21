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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

    Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard,...... read more read more

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Story by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard teamed up with other military branches at the University of Oregon’s annual Spring Football game, transforming Autzen Stadium into a vibrant celebration on April 25, 2026. This tradition brought the community together and honored military members, veterans, and their families with strong ties to Oregon.

    Beneath clear blue skies, fans mingled with service members and caught an exciting glimpse of the Ducks’ upcoming NCAA football season. While the teams battled on the field, heartfelt tributes unfolded throughout the stadium, honoring those who have served the nation, state, and local community.

    Right before kickoff, service members, veterans, families, and area first responders presented a large American flag on the field. Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Ben Pasi sang the National Anthem, and two F-15 Eagles fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing in Portland flew a patriotic flyover as more than 35,000 fans cheered.

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, had the honor of performing the ceremonial “Coin Flip” to officially start the game.

    During the afternoon, military families and local veterans were recognized. At halftime, new recruits, along with current service members extending their service commitments, took the Oath of Enlistment, administered by Gronewold. The traditional post-game T-shirt exchange between service members and members of the football team closed out the afternoon, which saw the “Combat Team” beat the “Fighting Team” 17-10.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 02:23
    Story ID: 563602
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

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    University of Oregon
    NCAA Football
    142nd wing
    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Navy

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