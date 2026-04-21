Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, performs the ceremonial “Coin Flip” to officially start the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game, held at Autzen Stadium, in Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel) see less | View Image Page

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard,...... read more read more

The Oregon National Guard teamed up with other military branches at the University of Oregon’s annual Spring Football game, transforming Autzen Stadium into a vibrant celebration on April 25, 2026. This tradition brought the community together and honored military members, veterans, and their families with strong ties to Oregon.

Beneath clear blue skies, fans mingled with service members and caught an exciting glimpse of the Ducks’ upcoming NCAA football season. While the teams battled on the field, heartfelt tributes unfolded throughout the stadium, honoring those who have served the nation, state, and local community.

Right before kickoff, service members, veterans, families, and area first responders presented a large American flag on the field. Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Ben Pasi sang the National Anthem, and two F-15 Eagles fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing in Portland flew a patriotic flyover as more than 35,000 fans cheered.

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, had the honor of performing the ceremonial “Coin Flip” to officially start the game.

During the afternoon, military families and local veterans were recognized. At halftime, new recruits, along with current service members extending their service commitments, took the Oath of Enlistment, administered by Gronewold. The traditional post-game T-shirt exchange between service members and members of the football team closed out the afternoon, which saw the “Combat Team” beat the “Fighting Team” 17-10.

-30-