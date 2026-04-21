Two F-15 Eagle Fighter jets from the 142nd Wing in Portland, Oregon, conduct the pre-game flyover at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026, prior to the kickoff of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football game. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9640507
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-CH590-1430
|Resolution:
|4890x3260
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
No keywords found.