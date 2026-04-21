Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

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Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, administers the Oath of Enlistment to new recruits, along with current service members extending their service commitments at halftime of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)