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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 1 of 12]

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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A large American Flag is quickly unfolded and being presented on the football field during the playing of the National Anthem, as part of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 02:23
    Photo ID: 9640504
    VIRIN: 260425-Z-CH590-1114
    Resolution: 3615x2160
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

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    TAGS

    University of Oregon
    NCAA Football
    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Navy
    14nd Wing

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