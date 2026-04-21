A large American Flag is quickly unfolded and being presented on the football field during the playing of the National Anthem, as part of the annual University of Oregon Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, on April 25, 2026. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 02:23
|Photo ID:
|9640504
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-CH590-1114
|Resolution:
|3615x2160
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game
No keywords found.