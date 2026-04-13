U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Holland, 9th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster,
secures a pallet onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026.
Airmen must secure cargo after uploading to ensure the safety of other materials and
personnel while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618867
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-WG663-1505
|Resolution:
|7690x4888
|Size:
|11.71 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.