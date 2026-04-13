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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10]

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Holland, 9th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster,
    secures a pallet onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026.
    Airmen must secure cargo after uploading to ensure the safety of other materials and
    personnel while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9618867
    VIRIN: 260322-F-WG663-1505
    Resolution: 7690x4888
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
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    C-5M Super Galaxy
    727th Air Mobility Squadron
    Air Mobility Command

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