The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Holland, 9th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster,

secures a pallet onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026.

Airmen must secure cargo after uploading to ensure the safety of other materials and

personnel while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)