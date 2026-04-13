The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

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U.S. Air Force Airman Janasia Bishop, 727th Air Mobility Squadron special handling

technician, climbs the stairs into a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M is the largest transport plane in the USAF capable of

safely transporting 281,000 lbs. of cargo material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior

Airman Cody J. A. Mott)