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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 4 of 10]

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman Janasia Bishop, 727th Air Mobility Squadron special handling
    technician, climbs the stairs into a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M is the largest transport plane in the USAF capable of
    safely transporting 281,000 lbs. of cargo material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior
    Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9618839
    VIRIN: 260322-F-WG663-1250
    Resolution: 5388x4194
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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