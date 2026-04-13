U.S. Air Force Airman Janasia Bishop, 727th Air Mobility Squadron special handling
technician, climbs the stairs into a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M is the largest transport plane in the USAF capable of
safely transporting 281,000 lbs. of cargo material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior
Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618839
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-WG663-1250
|Resolution:
|5388x4194
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.