The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dean Wood, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides the driver of an Atlas K-Loader into a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M can carry outsized and oversized loads, including all air-certifiable cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)