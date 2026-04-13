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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 5 of 10]

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dean Wood, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides the driver of an Atlas K-Loader into a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M can carry outsized and oversized loads, including all air-certifiable cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9618840
    VIRIN: 260322-F-WG663-1282
    Resolution: 7175x4407
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

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