U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Pendland, 727th Air Mobility Squadron senior enlisted leader, secures heavy cargo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 20, 2026.
Airmen must secure cargo before uploading it to its respective plane, ensuring the safety of other materials and personnel while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody
J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618836
|VIRIN:
|210101-F-WG663-1174
|Resolution:
|6993x4996
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.