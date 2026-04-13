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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 1 of 10]

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Pendland, 727th Air Mobility Squadron senior enlisted leader, secures heavy cargo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 20, 2026.
    Airmen must secure cargo before uploading it to its respective plane, ensuring the safety of other materials and personnel while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody
    J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9618836
    VIRIN: 210101-F-WG663-1174
    Resolution: 6993x4996
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest
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    TAGS

    Boeing 747
    727th AMS
    C-5 Super Galaxy
    Air Mobility Command

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