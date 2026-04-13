The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Enyeazu, 727th information controller, helps load cargo onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The

C-5M is the largest transport plane in the USAF, capable of safely transporting 281,000

lbs. of cargo material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)