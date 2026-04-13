The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wes Ekwall, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander, receives pallets of cargo that will be uploaded onto a plane at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 20,

2026. The 727th AMS provides vital support to air mobility operations through rapid

loading and uploading of transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman

Cody J. A. Mott)