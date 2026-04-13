U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wes Ekwall, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander, receives pallets of cargo that will be uploaded onto a plane at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 20,
2026. The 727th AMS provides vital support to air mobility operations through rapid
loading and uploading of transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618837
|VIRIN:
|210101-F-WG663-1304
|Resolution:
|6240x5037
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.