The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron is loaded with cargo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M provides intercontinental airlift capability, enabling global mission support across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)