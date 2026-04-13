A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron is loaded with cargo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M provides intercontinental airlift capability, enabling global mission support across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618844
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-WG663-1376
|Resolution:
|8256x4049
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.