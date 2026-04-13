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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 8 of 10]

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    The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron is loaded with cargo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The C-5M provides intercontinental airlift capability, enabling global mission support across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9618844
    VIRIN: 260322-F-WG663-1376
    Resolution: 8256x4049
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    C-5M Super Galaxy
    727th AMS
    Air Mobiliity Command

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