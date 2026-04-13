The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Ticsay, 727th Air Mobility Squadron information controller supports cargo handlers and loadmasters at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. Personnel from the 727th AMS and 9th Airlift Squadron

worked together to download and upload a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)