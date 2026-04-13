U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Ticsay, 727th Air Mobility Squadron information controller supports cargo handlers and loadmasters at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. Personnel from the 727th AMS and 9th Airlift Squadron
worked together to download and upload a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618838
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-WG663-1092
|Resolution:
|8256x4582
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.