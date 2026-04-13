U.S. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron and the 9th Airlift Squadron move cargo along the inside of a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. Personnel from the 727th AMS and 9th Airlift Squadron worked together to
download and upload a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618842
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-WG663-1338
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.