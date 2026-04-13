The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

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U.S. Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron and the 9th Airlift Squadron move cargo along the inside of a C-5M Super Galaxy at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. Personnel from the 727th AMS and 9th Airlift Squadron worked together to

download and upload a C-5M Super Galaxy in support of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)