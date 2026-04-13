The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Enyeazu, left, 727th Air mobility Squadron information

controller and Airman Isaiah Salas, right, 727th AMS special handling technician, support Airmen unloading an Atlas K-Loader at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The 727th AMS provides vital support to air mobility operations through rapid loading and uploading of transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A.

Mott)