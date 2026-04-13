U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Enyeazu, left, 727th Air mobility Squadron information
controller and Airman Isaiah Salas, right, 727th AMS special handling technician, support Airmen unloading an Atlas K-Loader at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 22, 2026. The 727th AMS provides vital support to air mobility operations through rapid loading and uploading of transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A.
Mott)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9618866
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-WG663-1412
|Resolution:
|5383x4179
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 727th AMS - The Best Never Rest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.