Festival attendees pose for a photo with U.S. Marines in front of a static display during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9608749
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-XM554-1551
|Resolution:
|6104x4069
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.