A Festival attendee poses for a photo inside a drift car during America Fest 2026, celebrating the theme, “Stars, Cars and Guitars,” at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. For the first time ever, attendees enjoyed both a car show and drifting event as part of America Fest 2026, marking the 250th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9608740
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-XM554-1419
|Resolution:
|5989x3539
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.