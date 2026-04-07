AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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Festival attendees tour a HH-60W Jolly Green II display during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)