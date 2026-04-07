Festival attendees tour a HH-60W Jolly Green II display during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9608726
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-LO539-1006
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|843.91 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.