(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 5 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees tour a HH-60W Jolly Green II display during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 04:43
    Photo ID: 9608726
    VIRIN: 260411-F-LO539-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 843.91 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    openhouse
    18th Wing
    AmFest26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery