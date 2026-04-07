Attendees of America Fest 2026 examine a flight simulator in the STEM Hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9608720
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-LD348-1119
|Resolution:
|4678x3353
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.