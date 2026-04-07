A Festival attendee tours a static display with a U.S. Air Force Airmen assigend to the 18th Wing during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is an opportunity for the local community to meet U.S. service members, see advanced static aircraft up close, learn about Kadena’s mission and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:43
|Photo ID:
|9608745
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-XM554-1491
|Resolution:
|6054x4299
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.